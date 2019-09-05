Dorian knocks down crane, knocks out power in eastern Canada

Dorian arrived on Canada's Atlantic coast Saturday with heavy rain and powerful winds, toppling a construction crane in Halifax and knocking out power for more than 300,000 people a day after the storm wreaked havoc on North Carolina's Outer Banks.     

'Hour of darkness' for Bahamas; 43 dead, toll to rise

Search and rescue teams are still trying to reach some Bahamian communities isolated by floodwaters and debris after Hurricane Dorian, while the official death toll has risen to 43 and is likely to increase even more, top officials said.