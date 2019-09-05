Boy surprised with free Disney trip after donating savings to feed Hurricane Dorian evacuees
A young boy who opted out of a birthday trip to Disney World to instead help evacuees of Hurricane Dorian was surprised Sunday with a free vacation to “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”
Silence, devastation mark Bahamas town; death toll climbs to 44
MARSH HARBOUR, Bahamas (AP) — The streets are filled with smashed cars, snapped power cables, shattered trees and deep silence.
Bacardi donating $1 million to the Bahamas for disaster relief after Dorian
Bacardi says it will donate $1 million to disaster relief and recovery efforts for the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian devastated the island nation.
6 babies born at Florida hospital during Hurricane Dorian
Hurricane Dorian brought some good news at one Florida hospital where six babies were born as the storm passed by.
Dorian knocks down crane, knocks out power in eastern Canada
Dorian arrived on Canada's Atlantic coast Saturday with heavy rain and powerful winds, toppling a construction crane in Halifax and knocking out power for more than 300,000 people a day after the storm wreaked havoc on North Carolina's Outer Banks.
Cruise ship brings 1,100 Bahamas evacuees to South Florida
More than 1,100 Bahamians have arrived in Palm Beach, Florida, after being evacuated by cruise ship from their hurricane-battered islands.
'Hour of darkness' for Bahamas; 43 dead, toll to rise
Search and rescue teams are still trying to reach some Bahamian communities isolated by floodwaters and debris after Hurricane Dorian, while the official death toll has risen to 43 and is likely to increase even more, top officials said.
Guests, crew on Celebrity Cruises ship deliver 10K meals, handmade cards to Bahamas in Dorian’s wake
A cruise ship filled with guests and crew members headed to the Bahamas to provide handcrafted cards and 10,000 meals to people affected by Hurricane Dorian.
5-year-old Bahamas boy swept away by wind after father puts him on roof to escape sharks amid Dorian
A heartbroken father in the Bahamas was frantically searching for his 5-year-old son after the boy was blown away by a gust of wind when he set the boy on a roof to escape sharks as Hurricane Dorian pounded the island nation.
Video shows home being ripped off foundation by tornado spun out of Hurricane Dorian
A tornado spun by the outer bands of Hurricane Dorian badly damaged North Carolina’s Emerald Isle, lifting at least one home completely off of its foundation and leaving dozens of other mobile homes toppled in its wake.
Tyler Perry uses his private plane to deliver supplies to the Bahamas
Actor Tyler Perry is doing what he can to help the people in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian devastated the islands.
Dozens of dogs and cats arrive in Chicago from Carolinas
Nearly 100 cats and dogs have arrived in Chicago to escape Hurricane Dorian.
Hurricane Dorian death toll in Bahamas rises to 30 as aid begins to land
Carrying possessions in plastic bags, some weary Bahamians whose homes were smashed by Hurricane Dorian waited Thursday for a flight out of the disaster zone as an international humanitarian effort to help the Caribbean country gained momentum. The death toll rose to 30.
Ludacris donates $100K to relief fund in Bahamas after island nation devastated by Hurricane Dorian
Rapper and actor Ludacris will donate more than $100,000 to a relief fund benefiting the people devastated by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.
American Airlines flies 14,000 pounds of supplies to the Bahamas after Dorian
American Airlines sent a plane full of supplies to the Bahamas to help with relief efforts after Hurricane Dorian caused catastrophic damage this week.
Driver abandons Jeep in waves after getting stuck on South Carolina beach during Hurricane Dorian
Police in South Carolina told WMBF they found an abandoned Jeep near the shoreline in Myrtle Beach as Hurricane Dorian lashed the coast.
Royal Caribbean sending ship full of water, food and generators to the Bahamas
Royal Caribbean is bringing a ship full of supplies to areas of the Bahamas ravaged by Hurricane Dorian.
PHOTOS: Florida sky turns purple after Hurricane Dorian
Skies in some parts of Florida turned a beautiful shade of purple after Hurricane Dorian passed offshore of the coast.
Dorian possibly washes brick of cocaine ashore on Florida beach
Hurricane Dorian possibly washed a brick of cocaine ashore in Melbourne.
Royal Caribbean donating $1 million to recovery efforts in the Bahamas
Royal Caribbean has announced that they are donating $1 million to relief and recovery efforts in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian.