Dennis Welsh Editorial: Kim Foxx's only way forward
States Attorney Kim Foxx has fended off criticism from all sides for her handling of the Jussie Smollett case. In order to put this behind her, Foxx has only one path forward. Dennis Welsh Fox 32 General Manager sounds off in his editorial: "Kim Foxx's Only Way Forward."

Illinois Brain Drain
It’s vital our best and brightest stay in Illinois, and the fixes to keep grads here are simple.

Dennis Welsh Editorial: Gov. Rauner says, No Marijuana for You
You’ve seen the stories about America’s growing opioid crisis and the dramatic rise of pain killer overdoses. Medical marijuana could help save lives, but here in Illinois, chronic pain isn’t recognized as an approved use for pot. Governor Bruce Rauner refuses to budge, even though state agencies and most Illinois voters approve.