Dennis Welsh Editorial: Kim Foxx's only way forward
States Attorney Kim Foxx has fended off criticism from all sides for her handling of the Jussie Smollett case.
Dennis Welsh Editorial: Legal weed in Illinois - Get it right!
FOX 32 General Manager Dennis Welsh makes his case for legalizing recreational marijuana in Illinois and suggests a blueprint for implementing it across the state.
Dennis Welsh Editorial: Simple step to lower your property taxes
FOX 32 General Manager Dennis Welsh with a simple step to lower your Illinois property taxes.
Dennis Welsh Editorial: Why can't Chicago catch the killers?
FOX 32 General Manager Dennis Welsh breaks down the numbers behind Chicago's historically low murder clearance rate.
Dennis Welsh Editorial: How to stop the Illinois brain drain
FOX 32 General Manager Dennis Welsh describes the exodus of talented students from Illinois and proposes a few solutions.
Illinois Brain Drain
It’s vital our best and brightest stay in Illinois, and the fixes to keep grads here are simple.
Dennis Welsh Editorial: $10 billion in six-figure salaries
How do you get to be the state with the highest combined state and local taxes in the country? Easy, you start by paying 63,000 government employees more than $100,000 per year.
Dennis Welsh Editorial: Why is Illinois being taxed to death?
FOX 32 General Manager Dennis Welsh breaks down the massive burden weighing down Illinois taxpayers and proposes a solution to the state's fiscal mismanagement.
Dennis Welsh Editorial: One simple solution to brutal Illinois tax hikes
FOX 32 General Manager Dennis Welsh breaks down the barrage of taxes on Illinois and Chicago taxpayers and proposes a solution to the state's looming pension crisis.
Dennis Welsh Editorial: Gov. Rauner says, No Marijuana for You
You’ve seen the stories about America’s growing opioid crisis and the dramatic rise of pain killer overdoses. Medical marijuana could help save lives, but here in Illinois, chronic pain isn’t recognized as an approved use for pot. Governor Bruce Rauner refuses to budge, even though state agencies and most Illinois voters approve.
Dennis Welsh Editorial: Chicago – Lock Up the Killers
FOX 32 General Manager Dennis Welsh discusses violence in Chicago and what the city can do to fix it.