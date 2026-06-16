At least 20 tornadoes confirmed across Illinois, Indiana during severe weather outbreak

The Brief The National Weather Service has confirmed at least 20 tornadoes across Illinois and Indiana from last Thursday's severe weather outbreak. Two EF-3 tornadoes were confirmed in Streator, Illinois, and Kouts, Indiana, while several other tornadoes ranged from EF-0 to EF-2 strength. Another round of thunderstorms is expected this week, with Wednesday carrying the highest risk for severe weather across the Chicago area.



The National Weather Service has confirmed at least 20 tornadoes across Illinois and Indiana in last week's severe weather outbreak.

Tornadoes in Illinois and Indiana

Among the strongest tornadoes Thursday were an EF-3 in Streator, Illinois, and an EF-3 in Kouts, Indiana.

Other confirmed tornadoes included:

EF-2 from Hickory Hills to near Midway Airport

EF-2 from Merrillville to Hobart, Indiana

EF-1 in Wenona/Osage Township, Illinois

EF-1 from Graymont to Dwight, Illinois

EF-1 in Bartlett, Illinois

EF-1 east of Ludlow, Illinois

EF-1 between Paxton and Loda, Illinois

EF-1 near Boswell, Indiana

EF-1 in Wellington, Illinois

EF-0 from Naperville into Lisle

EF-0 from southwest of Gibson City to near Elliott

EF-0 from St. John to Schererville, Indiana

EF-0 from near Schneider to near Hebron, Indiana

EF-0 in Cedar Lake, Indiana

EF-U in Lee, Illinois

EF-U in Pembroke Township (Leesville), Illinois

At least two EF-0 tornadoes along a corridor from Watseka, Illinois, to west of Rensselaer, Indiana

The NWS said additional damage analysis will continue in the coming days, and more information about the weather event is available HERE.

What's next:

Wednesday is a concerning day, especially in the afternoon and early evening. FOX Chicago's Mike Caplan expects an area of showers and thunderstorms to be rumbling through our viewing area during the morning hours. At this point, it does not appear as though severe weather would accompany that. However, heavy rainfall could be a concern.

The show happens during the afternoon and early evening. Chicagoland is once again highlighted for an all-hazard outbreak, including tornadoes. The highest chance for significant tornadoes will be south of Interstate 80. This does not mean the tornadoes cannot occur elsewhere in our area.

Caplan picks 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. as prime time for these stronger storms, which can have damaging straight-line winds, hail and torrential downpours as well as the tornado risk.

Power outages linger

Thousands of Indiana residents are still without electricity days after the severe weather outbreak.

According to NIPSCO, more than 5,000 customers remained without power Tuesday morning, down from roughly 86,640 after the storms.

The utility said crews continue working around the clock to repair widespread damage, including hundreds of damaged poles and 15 transmission towers.