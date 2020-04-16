3 inches of snow could hit Chicago Thursday night

Another round of snow will move through the Chicago area Thursday night, possibly dumping three inches of heavy snow, forecasters say.

The snow should start about midnight and last until almost 9 a.m. Friday, dropping between 1 and 3.5 inches in the city, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Friedlein.

The heaviest snow will fall in the early morning, between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m., he said.

“Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute Friday,” the weather service said in an alert.

Snow will fall heaviest in the south suburbs, where the forecast calls for between 3 and 5 inches. The north suburbs may only see a light dusting.

“The good news is the wind will be light, and won’t be a factor,” Friedlein said. “Temps will be at or a little below freezing. We’re urging people to allow extra time (for travel) and to be cautious.”

The late-season winter storm will hit Chicago less than two days after snow and ice blanketed the area Wednesday morning, causing more than 80 crashes on Cook County expressways.

A massive pileup on the Kennedy Expressway at North Avenue injured more than a dozen people and involved almost 50 vehicles.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said it deployed enough salt trucks Wednesday, but state police said the roads remained “covered in sheets of ice.”