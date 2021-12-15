75 mph wind gusts possible Wednesday night through Thursday morning

A high wind warning has been issued for the Chicago area, with gusts as high as 75 mph, as temperatures could reach record highs for two straight days.

"Secure any outdoor decorations," the National Weather Service advised as it issued the warning for Chicago and the collar counties from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 9 a.m. Thursday.

The weather service said the most damaging winds are likely to hit between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. as thunderstorms from the west cross into Illinois, with "70 to 75 mph gusts a possibility," said meteorologist Kevin Donofrio.

However, he said "there’s no concern about tornadoes in the Chicago area."

Donofrio said it’s possible Chicago could set record highs on both Wednesday and Thursday. The record for Wednesday is 64 sent in 1971, the record for Thursday is 60 set in 1984.

The reading at O’Hare International Airport was 63 as of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Temperatures could remain in the 60s past midnight, Donofrio said. The high will drop into the 30s by the weekend.