Chicagoans embrace unusually warm December weather, express unease over effects of climate change

Wednesday's unseasonably warm temperatures brought plenty of joggers and dog walkers to Chicago's lakefront.

However, even as they enjoyed leaving their heavy coats behind, a growing number of them raised concerns about climate change.

The mercury is expected to hit 64 degrees Wednesday which would match a record set in 1971.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

One woman walked barefoot on the sand at North Avenue Beach. Some men jogged shirtless.

"I wasn't prepared for how warm it is. It's beautifully breezy," said Kathleen Monahan, who walked her dog along the lakefront path. "But we can enjoy this weather while still feeling a little bit of unease because climate change is really here... We shouldn't be having 60° days on Dec. 15. It's a signal that something's wrong."

Monahan called it "a bittersweet enjoyment" that also gave her "a sense of doom."

Atyab Bhatti, who ran without a shirt, said "It's an immediate gift with a severe downside in the long run. Something that hopefully ... in the next few years and decades we'll solve."

Howard Tolsky called the wearer "a bonus, but a little strange."

"The weather it's all over the place. We just had those really horrible tornadoes in Kentucky and elsewhere. Yeah - there's climate change," said Tolsky. "I have an electric car, so I hope I'm helping the environment. But yeah Its just crazy weather … it's just so volatile."

While the temperature is expected to hit 64°, FOX32 meteorologist Mike Caplan said dangerous winds will pick up this evening and pose a concern.