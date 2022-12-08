Another cloudy day in store for Chicago ahead of overnight storms

Our next storm system won’t really arrive until calendar day Friday but that means very late tonight. Today will feature plenty of clouds, some patchy fog this morning, and highs in the low 40s.

Tonight, after the commute and for most, after midnight, rain and snow spread in from the southwest. This will continue well into Friday before tapering off during the afternoon.

Some minor slushy accumulations mainly on non-paved surfaces will be possible over our northern viewing area but highs tomorrow should rise several degrees above freezing limiting impacts.

Still, the morning commute will be sloppy.

The weekend remains mostly cloudy with highs between 40 and 45 degrees. A light shower is possible Saturday in the p.m.

Temperatures remain a little warmer than normal through midweek with another rain maker on the way Tuesday/Wednesday.