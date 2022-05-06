Another day of unseasonably cold weather will give way to a beautiful Mother's Day weekend

One more clunker before the good stuff.

Today will be dreary, chilly and damp with occasional rain. Highs will be in the low 50s, about 15 degrees below normal for early May.

Thrown in a NE wind around 10-20? Yuck. The rain exits this evening with clearing skies after midnight in most areas.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 WEATHER APP

Tomorrow features abundant sunshine. Still on the cool side with highs in the low 60s but the sun will feel nice.

Advertisement

For Mother’s Day, it will be milder with 70 degrees away from the lake. Summer-like heat moves in for next week with highs in the 80s and very little chance of any rainfall. It may be cooler near the lake on any given day.