Another gorgeous fall day in store for Chicago

Today will be partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

There is a chance for light rain starting tonight with the potential for wet weather lasting through the weekend. Mostly dry hours for many.

Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s this weekend. There is a chance for a storm Sunday afternoon and Sunday night.

We're back to mostly sunny again Monday with highs in the mid 60s. Expect low 60s with sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday.