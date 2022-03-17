Another lovely day in store for Chicago ahead of chilly weekend

We had our first official 70-degree day on Wednesday and we might not be that far from it again early this afternoon before chillier air slides in from the north and along the lake.

Highs should have no problem getting into the 60s under mostly cloudy skies. There is a small chance of an afternoon shower but any rain would be light and most communities will miss out.

Colder air arrives tonight and tomorrow looks like a chilly day with highs barely in the 40s.

Rain will be widespread tomorrow and heaviest during the afternoon and evening. The p.m. commute will be wet. It will also be windy lending to a truly raw feel.

Saturday could open with a few wet snowflakes mixing in with some lingering light rain. Highs once again will be in the lower 40s.

The next warmup arrives quickly on Sunday as highs reach 60 degrees