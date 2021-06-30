Another round of storms before sunny Fourth of July weekend

Chicago is set to have a beautiful Fourth of July weekend after weathering a week of storms and showers.

One last round of thunderstorms is expected to pass through the area Wednesday afternoon, although it’s most likely to hit south of Interstate 80, according to the National Weather Service.

Farther north at O’Hare Airport, forecaster say the chance of rain is 40%. Torrential downpours and frequent lightening were expected, according to the weather service.

After the storms peter out late Wednesday, the weather should clear up and remain sunny or mostly sunny until Tuesday.

The weekend should have high temperatures in the upper 80s. Sunday, Independence Day, is forecast as sunny with a high near 90 degrees.