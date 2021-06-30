Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Jasper County
11
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:27 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:12 PM CDT, Grundy County, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, LaPorte County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:30 PM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, LaSalle County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Beach Hazard Statement
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Flood Advisory
from WED 10:40 AM CDT until WED 2:30 PM CDT, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, LaSalle County
River Flood Advisory
until SAT 12:56 PM CDT, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County
Beach Hazard Statement
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County, La Porte County, Lake County, Porter County

Another round of storms before sunny Fourth of July weekend

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Sun-Times Media Wire

Morning forecast for Chicagoland on June 30th

FOX 32's Mike Caplan breaks down today's weather outlook.

CHICAGO - Chicago is set to have a beautiful Fourth of July weekend after weathering a week of storms and showers.

One last round of thunderstorms is expected to pass through the area Wednesday afternoon, although it’s most likely to hit south of Interstate 80, according to the National Weather Service.

Farther north at O’Hare Airport, forecaster say the chance of rain is 40%. Torrential downpours and frequent lightening were expected, according to the weather service.

After the storms peter out late Wednesday, the weather should clear up and remain sunny or mostly sunny until Tuesday.

The weekend should have high temperatures in the upper 80s. Sunday, Independence Day, is forecast as sunny with a high near 90 degrees.