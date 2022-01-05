Arctic air moves into Chicagoland, coldest in nearly a year

The coldest air of the season so far and coldest in nearly a year arrives in Chicago Wednesday with gusty winds.

Only light snow or flurries today but blustery conditions with blowing and drifting snow reducing visibilities in open areas.

More light snow at times tomorrow but little total accumulation.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Wind chills quickly dip below zero and will remain there for much of the area through Thursday night into early Friday.

Temps fall into the teens today with highs tomorrow and Friday in the teens too.

Advertisement

Warming back up this weekend to around freezing our just above.