Beryl’s remnants spawned 4 Indiana tornadoes, including an EF-3: NWS

The remnants of Hurricane Beryl spawned at least four tornadoes in Indiana, including an EF-3 twister with winds as high as 140 mph that tore through a small city in the state’s southwestern corner, the National Weather Service said.

The tornado that hit Mount Vernon and other parts of Posey County grew to about 300 yards wide Tuesday evening and left a trail of damage nearly 6 miles long, collapsing much of a warehouse, derailing train cars, damaging mobile homes and ripping roofs off homes.

That storm began just north of the Ohio River, the weather service’s Paducah, Kentucky, office said on Facebook following damage surveys along the paths of Tuesday’s storms.

No injuries were reported following the EF-3 tornado or the three other tornadoes that swept through southwestern Indiana on Tuesday as Beryl’s remnants churned into Canada and the northeastern U.S. after leaving millions without power in the Houston area.

The weather service said an EF-2 tornado with winds as high as 120 mph cut a path 8.4 miles long that began near the town of Poseyville in Gibson County and flattened cornfields before damaging farm outbuildings.

Two EF-1 tornadoes with winds as high as about 100 mph were also confirmed, one of which touched down near the Posey County town of Springfield, damaging trees. The other twister touched down in Gibson County on the west side of the town of Patoka, damaging trees, crops and a utility pole.

The weather service said two other EF-1 tornadoes with winds as high as 100 mph touched down Tuesday in Union County, Kentucky, in that state’s far northwestern corner. No injuries were reported.