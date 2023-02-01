Bitter cold continues Wednesday in Chicago

It’s another frigid morning but the cold eases a bit today with highs moving into the upper 20s this afternoon.

It will be several degrees colder over the deeper snowpack in our north and western viewing area. Skies area wide will be perfectly sunny.

Tonight will not be as cold with moonlit skies and lows in the teens. We will be close to freezing tomorrow before arctic air rushes in late in the afternoon for a 36-hour or so engagement.

Lows will be very cold again tomorrow night into Friday morning with highs on Friday barely double digits.

Temps rebound nicely though starting this weekend with highs rising a little above normal. Next week should feature several days of over 40 degrees. Next chance of meaningful precipitation will be Tuesday when rain showers are likely.