Blustery weather takes hold Thursday across Chicago

There’s nothing like a beautiful spring day and this Thursday will be nothing like a beautiful spring day.

Clouds dominate. Showers punctuate. A gusty breeze aggravates the chill. Highs will only be in the low to mid 40s.

I’d bank on the Cubs making every effort to get that game in though.

Tonight when it turns colder, the rain showers will change over to some light snow. That continues tomorrow morning with roads wet and some lawns possible whitened at worst.

Rain mixes in during the afternoon but it’s one nasty Friday.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and continued chilly but on Sunday temperatures begin their climb.

The first few days of next week, while milder (65-70), also looks showery with possible thunder.