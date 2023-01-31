Brutal cold descends upon Chicago

Sub-zero lows are widespread where snow is on the ground but skies are clear which will mean plenty of sun today. Just not much warmth from it.

Highs will be in the mid teens today. Skies remain mainly cloud free for the next few days with highs warming into the upper 20s tomorrow and around freezing Thursday.

The last arctic blast in the foreseeable future hits Friday before more moderate temps move in this weekend into next week.

No significant storm systems are in this forecast. There’s a small chance of a rain or snow shower early Sunday morning but that’s pretty much it.