Chicago area expecting first measurable snowfall on Tuesday

The Chicago area is expecting its first measurable snowfall on Tuesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory takes effects at 9 a.m. and will last until 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Peak snow rates will fall between noon and 3 p.m.

"Steady snow will spread over northern Illinois tomorrow afternoon and lead to slush accumulations on roads. Be prepared for increase travel time especially in the red shaded area!" NWS Chicago tweeted on Monday.

The Winter Weather Advisory applies to McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage and Cook counties.

By the end of the snowfall, weather officials predict a total of 3 inches on the ground.

Mainly snow will fall north of I-80, whereas a mix of rain and snow will fall south of I-80.

NWS Chicago also tweeted that it has been 287 days since the last measurable snowfall in Chicago.