Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook County, Southern Cook County, Central Cook County
Excessive Heat Watch
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Excessive Heat Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Southern Will County, Kendall County, Kankakee County, La Salle County, Northern Will County, Kane County, Grundy County, Lake County, DeKalb County, McHenry County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Newton County, Lake County, Jasper County, Porter County
Heat Advisory
from MON 1:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Heat Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT, DeKalb County, Southern Will County, Lake County, McHenry County, Kendall County, Northern Will County, Grundy County, DuPage County, Kane County, La Salle County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 11:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 12:00 AM CDT, Lake County, Southern Cook County, Kane County, Northern Cook County, Eastern Will County, Central Cook County, Grundy County, McHenry County, Northern Will County, DuPage County, Southern Will County, Kendall County

Chicago braces for extreme heat: Excessive Heat Watch in effect for Monday, Tuesday

Published  August 25, 2024 7:37pm CDT
Chicago
Mark Strehl has your weather update!

CHICAGO - Get ready for a steamy start to the week, Chicago! As we head into the evening, expect partly cloudy skies with overnight lows sticking around a warm 75 degrees.

Brace yourselves: an Excessive Heat Watch and Heat Advisory are in effect for Monday and Tuesday. 

The heat index is forecasted to soar to around 105 degrees on Monday and could surpass 110 degrees on Tuesday. 

Air temperatures will be sweltering, reaching near 95 on Monday and hitting 97 on Tuesday.

The only possible relief might come from the potential for scattered showers or thundershowers. If these pop up, they could cool things down a bit, though it’s hard to count on them for significant relief.

By midweek, conditions will start to improve. Expect temperatures to drop into the upper 80s for Wednesday and Thursday. And by Sunday, you’ll finally get a break from the heat, with temps dipping into the 70s.

Stay hydrated and take precautions to stay cool during this intense heatwave!

Cook County Cooling Centers: 

Cook County cooling centers will be open from Sunday, Aug. 25 through Wednesday, Aug. 28. 

The county’s Skokie, Maywood and Markham Courthouses will be open 24 hours from noon on Sunday through Tuesday at 5 p.m.

The City of Chicago’s cooling areas located at the City's six community service centers operated by the Department of Family and Support Services will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Note: the Garfield Service Center at 10 South Kedzie from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for cooling and 24/7 for those needing shelter placement. 

Cook County officials added that from Monday, Aug. 26 through Wednesday, Aug. 28, all six DFSS Senior Centers will be open from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm (Renaissance Court from 10 am to 5 pm).

City Colleges of Chicago Cooling Locations

  • Daley: Monday-Friday 8 am – 8 pm, Saturday 9 am - 3 pm, Closed Sunday
  • Harold Washington: Monday-Friday 8 am - 8 pm - Saturday, 8 am - 4 pm, Closed Sunday
  • Kennedy-King: Monday-Friday, 8 am - 8 pm, Saturday and Sunday 8 am - 4 pm
  • Malcolm X: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Closed Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, August 25
  • Olive-Harvey: Monday-Friday 9 am - 8 pm, Saturday 9 am - 5 pm, Closed Sunday
  • Truman: Monday – Friday 8 am – 9 pm, Saturday 8 am – 9 pm, Closed Sunday
  • Wright: Monday- Friday 8 am – 7 pm, Saturday 8 am - 2 pm, Closed Sunday

The Garfield Community Service Center at 10 South Kedzie is open 24-7 to connect families and residents to emergency shelter. 

City residents can also cool off at Chicago Public Library locations during their normal hours, as well as city pools and splash pads

In addition, Chicago Park District facilities and Police Department District stations are available as cooling centers.  

More Cook County cooling centers can be found here. A list of cooling centers in the City of Chicago can be found here

(For additional information, visit 311.Chicago.gov or call 3-1-1.)