Chicago braces for extreme heat: Excessive Heat Watch in effect for Monday, Tuesday

Get ready for a steamy start to the week, Chicago! As we head into the evening, expect partly cloudy skies with overnight lows sticking around a warm 75 degrees.

Brace yourselves: an Excessive Heat Watch and Heat Advisory are in effect for Monday and Tuesday.

The heat index is forecasted to soar to around 105 degrees on Monday and could surpass 110 degrees on Tuesday.

Air temperatures will be sweltering, reaching near 95 on Monday and hitting 97 on Tuesday.

The only possible relief might come from the potential for scattered showers or thundershowers. If these pop up, they could cool things down a bit, though it’s hard to count on them for significant relief.

By midweek, conditions will start to improve. Expect temperatures to drop into the upper 80s for Wednesday and Thursday. And by Sunday, you’ll finally get a break from the heat, with temps dipping into the 70s.

Stay hydrated and take precautions to stay cool during this intense heatwave!

Cook County Cooling Centers:

Cook County cooling centers will be open from Sunday, Aug. 25 through Wednesday, Aug. 28.

The county’s Skokie, Maywood and Markham Courthouses will be open 24 hours from noon on Sunday through Tuesday at 5 p.m.

The City of Chicago’s cooling areas located at the City's six community service centers operated by the Department of Family and Support Services will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Note: the Garfield Service Center at 10 South Kedzie from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for cooling and 24/7 for those needing shelter placement.

Cook County officials added that from Monday, Aug. 26 through Wednesday, Aug. 28, all six DFSS Senior Centers will be open from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm (Renaissance Court from 10 am to 5 pm).

City Colleges of Chicago Cooling Locations

Daley: Monday-Friday 8 am – 8 pm, Saturday 9 am - 3 pm, Closed Sunday

Harold Washington: Monday-Friday 8 am - 8 pm - Saturday, 8 am - 4 pm, Closed Sunday

Kennedy-King: Monday-Friday, 8 am - 8 pm, Saturday and Sunday 8 am - 4 pm

Malcolm X: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Closed Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, August 25

Olive-Harvey: Monday-Friday 9 am - 8 pm, Saturday 9 am - 5 pm, Closed Sunday

Truman: Monday – Friday 8 am – 9 pm, Saturday 8 am – 9 pm, Closed Sunday

Wright: Monday- Friday 8 am – 7 pm, Saturday 8 am - 2 pm, Closed Sunday

The Garfield Community Service Center at 10 South Kedzie is open 24-7 to connect families and residents to emergency shelter.

City residents can also cool off at Chicago Public Library locations during their normal hours, as well as city pools and splash pads.

In addition, Chicago Park District facilities and Police Department District stations are available as cooling centers.

More Cook County cooling centers can be found here. A list of cooling centers in the City of Chicago can be found here.

(For additional information, visit 311.Chicago.gov or call 3-1-1.)