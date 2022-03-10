Chicago braces for last gasp of winter weather

I hate to jinx it but this could be the last gasp of winter.

Arctic cold is on the way (not that it’s super toasty today, mind you) and before the bitter chill arrives we will deal with a minor snowfall tonight into early tomorrow.

Most of, if not all of the daylight hours today will be dry and cold.

Highs will only reach around freezing under mostly cloudy skies. Snow arrives perhaps as early as 5 p.m. or so, but some models hold it off until well after dark.

Even if the snow begins during the commute-impacts will be minimal as the snow would be quite light. Snowfall becomes more widespread late at night and should be winding down by the Friday morning commute.

Totals look to be around an inch or 2, with barely anything far north and the 2 inch totals biased toward our southern viewing area.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with highs just a bit above freezing. An arctic cold front blast through here tomorrow afternoon and knocks temps down.

Lows on Saturday morning will range from about 5 degrees far northwest to 15 degrees in northwest Indiana.

There could be a brief snow shower attending the front but the main chance for any additional snow of impact would be lake effect for Porter County east going into early Saturday.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and frigid by early/mid March standards. Highs only in the mid 20s. But the punch is quick.

On Sunday. we start a robust warming trend with low 50s on the way and the mild weather likely through next week and beyond. 60s look doable starting Wednesday.

Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday at 2 a.m., which of course becomes 3 a.m.