Chicago braces for more wet weather

In Chicagoland last night there were zero tornadoes, zero reports of hail, zero reports of damaging wind.

This morning, the cold-front portion of the storm system will make it through the area, and with it there will be additional showers and perhaps a thunderstorm. There is a VERY low risk of something severe mainly in northwest Indiana later this morning. I remain unimpressed.

The rest of the day will be blustery with a mix of clouds and sun. Highs will be in the upper 60s, nowhere near as warm as yesterday’s 81 degrees at O’Hare, tied for the warmest of the year.

Tomorrow, showers return to the forecast for much of the day with highs in the lower 60s. Friday through the weekend look dry and seasonably cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s.