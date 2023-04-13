Chicago could see record-setting heat Thursday

Record warmth is at hand. Yesterday we had our first 80-degree day (82 degrees officially at O’Hare) since Sept. 21.

Today we should have no difficulty at least tying the record high for the date of 82 degrees set in 1941. It will be sunny and not as windy. Warmth will be felt all the way to the beaches.

Friday, I will stick to my forecast of yet another 80-degree day. The difference will be that there will be a few more clouds and it will be noticeably cooler near the lake.

Saturday, let’s go for 80 degrees again out ahead of a cold front whose arrival looks to be a few hours later than it appeared yesterday. It will be a mix of clouds and sun through the day.

Showers and storms arrive at night, possibly around midnight. Some of the storms could be strong but timing is not ideal for severe weather. Something to monitor anyway.

Sunday will be windy and colder with highs in the mid 50s along with a few showers. At night, it might even be cold enough for a few snowflakes to mix in.

The colder temps will be short-lived with a nice rebound looking likely by mid-week.