Chicago eases into winter storm Thursday starting with snow, ending in extreme temperatures

Here we go! There's not much happening through the morning rush.

There are some flurries far north, but nothing of importance. Temperatures are around freezing, some even a bit above. That will soon change.

The arctic front slams through roughly midday accompanied by a steep crash in temperatures from 34 degrees to 4 degrees in about 5 hours.

Snow ramps up from light stuff late morning to heavier wind-blown snow during the afternoon into tonight. Travel conditions will be at their worst after dark when winds will be gusting to around 35mph creating whiteouts in open areas.

Snowfall will be in the 3 to 6 inch range except in parts of Porter County and Michiana. Blizzard warnings are up there where snowfall will last longer and pile up higher.

The rest of Chicagoland is under a winter storm warning. The cold and dangerous wind chills take center stage as the snow winds down late tonight. Wind chills will be -20 degrees to -35 degrees.

Tomorrow will be bitterly cold with highs not much above zero and wind chills remaining dangerous. Blowing snow and perhaps some very light falling snow will keep visibilities low in open areas making travel difficult in those areas.

The holiday weekend will be dry, but very cold.