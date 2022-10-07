Chicago embraces chilly weather as temps drop overnight

Today will start with temps in the 40s.

We have lake-effect rain showers expected through early afternoon in Chicago, lingering in northwest Indiana until mid to late afternoon. Gusty winds are possible today up to 30 or 35 mph out of the northeast.

A colder afternoon is ahead with highs in the mid 50s.

Tomorrow will be sunny with frost to start the day for most, especially away from the lake. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 50s. Expect a sunny and warmer Sunday with highs in the upper 60s.

Monday will be mostly sunny, back to the upper 60s. Temps will be in the mid-70s Tuesday with sunshine.

There is a chance for rain Tuesday night and perhaps a few storms Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 70s Wednesday with partly sunny skies.

