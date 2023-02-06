Chicago embraces mild warm-up ahead of rainy week

We start with patchy fog especially in snow-covered areas. There will also likely be some icy spots around as well due to refreezing.

Skies will be no worse than partly sunny through daylight hours with highs climbing into the low to mid 40s.

Tonight, there will be an uptick in the winds which will actually drive temperatures upward overnight into the upper 40s. There will be a few hours when spotty light rain will fall overnight.

Tomorrow will feature clearing skies and afternoon temps close to 40 degrees.

Wednesday will be mild again with mid 40s likely and rain moving in at night through Thursday morning. This one will likely have more oomph with heavier rain totals.

Friday is a day to watch for a sneaky snowfall. Not all computer models have it but one is locked in on a multi-inch event for portions of our viewing area. Whatever falls, if anything, will quickly melt with temperatures climbing into the 40s by Sunday.