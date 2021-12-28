Chicago expected to record measurable snow today for the first time since March

Winter weather advisories up for the area starting at 9 a.m. for snow changing to rain.

Slippery roads with around 1 to 3 inches of snow are expected with the heavier part of that range mainly north and northwest of the city.

Watch for gusty winds to also reduce visibilities.

Peak snowfall between around noon to 3 pm. Slushy snow accumulation expected.

This will be the first measurable snow since the middle of March.

Blustery today with a high in the upper 30s.

Peaks of sun Wednesday with highs in the middle 30s.

Light snow overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning with a mix south of the city.

Drying out for Thursday with mostly cloudy skies. A potentially more potent storm could hit this weekend and needs to be watched.

A mix on Saturday then snow overnight into early Sunday. Much colder by Sunday with highs only in the 20s.