Chicago gets off to a cold start Tuesday before transitioning to a milder afternoon

Buckle up for some ups and downs in the temperature department through the weekend.

Let’s start with an up.

Today, we open with wind chills in the single digits away from downtown in some areas but with the passage of a warm front, highs will climb into the upper 30s.

If we didn’t have as much snow on the ground, particularly over areas south of Chicago, we could easily soar well into the 40s.

Tonight looks quiet with lows around 30.

Tomorrow, a cold front whizzes in accompanied by a few rain or wet snow showers. Nothing should stick.

Highs will be in the upper 30s again but drop overnight as colder air filters in for Thursday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Late Thursday night into Friday morning presents a chance for a sticking snow ahead of the next brief warmup. Could impact the Friday morning commute. Something to watch.

Not a big deal but an inch or two, poorly timed, can slow things down. Friday afternoon brings a warmup to around 40 followed by the next blast of arctic air for the weekend.