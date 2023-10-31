Chicago Halloween forecast: Scattered snow and gusty winds

We are watching snow come down from Rockford to Dixon. This area of heavy snow is expected to move through our northern suburbs this morning, especially north of I-88.

Late this morning into the afternoon we will have more scattered snow. Minor accumulation on grassy surfaces, but limited visibility is expected for drivers.

We will be watching for the chance of lake-effect snow this evening and tonight in northwest Indiana, specifically Lake and Porter counties. It will be gusty today with wind to about 30 mph and there is a chance for thunder with the snow. Highs will be around 40 degrees.

Tomorrow, sunshine and the low 40s. Back to near 50 Thursday! Mid to upper 50s Friday and Saturday. Rain chances are back Saturday night through Monday.