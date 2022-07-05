Chicago heat index expected to eclipse 100 degrees Tuesday
CHICAGO - The risk of severe storms is ending but a few stragglers could continue this morning.
A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for the city and northern Cook County northwest through the Rockford area until 5:30.
Then, it’s all about the heat and humidity with a heat advisory in effect noon to 8 p.m. Highs reach the mid/upper 90s with heat indexes between 100-110 degrees.
The next round of strong to severe storms arrives toward evening with damaging straight-line winds and torrential downpours possible. Tornados are not likely in today’s set up.
Tomorrow won’t be as warm with mid 80s, likely cooler lakeside.
Once again there will be a threat for strong to severe storms, with a nod toward areas well south of Chicago as being most likely for that. The generally-warm and unsettled pattern will continue through Friday.