Chicago highs to approach 70 degrees Tuesday ahead of late-week warmup

Sunshine gives way to more cloud cover during the afternoon.

It won’t be as warm especially near the lake. Highs most areas upper 60s with low 70s well west of the city and upper 50s near shore.

While it could sprinkle in the afternoon showers look more likely late tonight into the first half of the day tomorrow. Not expecting many big totals from this.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 WEATHER APP

Tomorrow remains mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Thursday and Friday the heat is back with mid 80s both days.

Showers and storms could arrive in two waves. First, Thursday night then Friday afternoon when they could be strong to severe.

Advertisement

The weekend looks cooler with 60s returning and a few lingering showers Saturday.