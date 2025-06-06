Chicago: Nice weather stretches into next week, but rain chances linger

The Chicago area is under an air quality alert until midnight Friday. The day, however, will be beautiful with highs in the upper 70s and cooler near the lake.

Saturday will be another nice day with highs in the upper 70s. There is a chance for rain in the afternoon and evening, and a chance for a few storms at night.

Sunday will be in the upper 70s with a chance for rain in the afternoon, and a few storms into the late evening.

Monday will be in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. There is a chance for rain in the afternoon.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Wednesday will be in the low 80s with sunshine. Thursday will be in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies.