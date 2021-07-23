Chicago officials issue guidance for hot, humid weekend ahead

Brace yourself for the hottest weekend in Chicago we've seen in a long time.

With temperatures expected to climb into the 90s this weekend, Chicago health officials have put out a warning for residents be cautious outside and are offering the public ways to stay cool.

Resources include access to cooling centers, Chicago Park District splash pads and Chicago Public Library locations to get relief from high temperatures and humidity that can pose a health and safety threat.

City officials Thursday also urged residents to check in on neighbors, friends and relatives during the next few days. If you are unable to make contact, you can request a wellbeing check by downloading the CHI311 app, visiting 311.chicago.gov, or calling 3-1-1.

Expect hazy and very humid weather with highs in the upper 80s on Friday with a small chance of storms in the afternoon. Although the National Weather Service has not issued an extreme heat warning, hot conditions are expected to continue into the weekend.

On Saturday, heat index readings may near 100 degrees, meaning heat exhaustion is possible with prolonged exposure, according to the National Weather Service. Storms are likely to form late Saturday evening with a risk of severe straight-line wind gusts. Sunday will be just as hot but mostly sunny with lowering humidity. Quiet but hot weather will continue through at least next Wednesday.

The City of Chicago's tips to beat the heat:

Stay hydrated – drink lots of water, AVOID alcohol, caffeine, sodas.

Stay inside, if you don’t have air conditioning, keep shades drawn and blinds closed, but windows slightly open.

Keep electric lights off or turned down.

Minimize use of your oven and stove.

Wear loose, light, cotton clothing.

Take cool baths and showers.

Don’t leave anyone (including pets) in a parked car, even for a few minutes.

It’s important to check on family, friends, neighbors and especially our seniors…staying connected is key.

An extreme heat warning will be issued by the National Weather Service when the heat index is expected to exceed 105 to 110 degrees for at least two consecutive days. Once issued, the city’s emergency response plan will be activated.

For more information, visit Chicago.gov/OEMC, follow City of Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communicationson social media and sign up for free emergency alerts at NotifyChicago.org.