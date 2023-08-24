Chicago experiences record-breaking heat, but relief is on the way

Chicago has endured scorching temperatures this week, breaking records as a heatwave enveloped the city.

On a sizzling Thursday, we tied a record set way back in 1947 with a sweltering 100 degrees at O'Hare International Airport. This marks the first time since 2012 that the mercury soared to such heights at O'Hare. To add to the discomfort, a heat index of a scorching 120 degrees was recorded at O'Hare, marking the highest heat index ever recorded at this site.

Another astonishing fact is that we've just experienced two consecutive days with a heat index of 115 degrees or higher, a feat not seen since the infamous 1995 heatwave. These extreme conditions have prompted residents to seek refuge wherever they can find it.

Relief is on the horizon, however. A cold front is expected to bring some much-needed respite, although it may also usher in the potential for storms. McHenry and Lake Counties in Illinois are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 p.m., highlighting the possibility of turbulent weather. As the front moves through, temperatures will drop into the upper 60s and low 70s tonight.

While Friday will remain warm and slightly muggy, it promises to be better than the scorching days we've endured. Expect a few scattered showers or storms with highs in the mid-80s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Chicagoans can finally breathe a sigh of relief. Sunshine will grace the city, accompanied by highs in the mid to upper 70s. However, be cautious if you plan to hit Lake Michigan for a swim, as gusty north winds are likely to create dangerous swimming conditions over the weekend.