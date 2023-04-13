Chicago sets new record for high temperature on this date

Chicago has set a new record high temperature for the date of April 13.

On Thursday, a temperature of 83 degrees was recorded at O'Hare International Airport. The previous record high temperature was 82 degrees set in 1887 and tied in 1941.

Thursday night will be clear with lows in the mid 50s. Skies will become partly cloudy on Friday afternoon with highs around 80 for most. However, lakefront locations could drop into the 50s and 60s in the afternoon thanks to a southeast breeze.

Most of Saturday looks mainly dry, and then showers and storms are possible in the evening and overnight as a cold front moves in.

Since the cold front will be arriving later than originally thought, temperatures look to stay warmer for longer on Sunday. Plan for highs in the low to mid 60s in the morning and midday hours, and then we will see temps slip into the 40s and 50s by late afternoon and early evening.

Scattered showers are possible on Sunday and Monday.

Highs on Monday will only be in the upper 40s.