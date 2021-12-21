Chicago sets new record for latest 1st measurable snowfall of the season

We have broken the record for the latest date for the first measurable (.1" or more) snow. Dec. 20 was the previous record.

It will be a few degrees colder with a high near 40 today.

Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week with a high just above freezing.

Plenty of sunshine but a bit blustery today and tomorrow with gusty winds making it feel colder.

40s for highs again on Thursday and then lower 50s by Friday. Some light rain late Friday and a slight chance for some light snow by Christmas evening.

Overall, a fairly quiet and relatively mild forecast through early next week.

