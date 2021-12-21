Expand / Collapse search

Chicago sets new record for latest 1st measurable snowfall of the season

CHICAGO - We have broken the record for the latest date for the first measurable (.1" or more) snow. Dec. 20 was the previous record.

It will be a few degrees colder with a high near 40 today.  

Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week with a high just above freezing.  

Plenty of sunshine but a bit blustery today and tomorrow with gusty winds making it feel colder.  

40s for highs again on Thursday and then lower 50s by Friday.  Some light rain late Friday and a slight chance for some light snow by Christmas evening. 

Overall, a fairly quiet and relatively mild forecast through early next week.
 