Chicago sets record for wettest May ever

Following a week of nearly constant rain, Chicago set a record early Tuesday for the wettest May in city history.

The 0.11 inches of rainfall recorded overnight at O’Hare Airport pushed the city’s May precipitation to 8.3 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

That passes the previous May rainfall record of 8.2 inches, set last year, the weather service said.

The heavy rain set two other records in the past week.

More than 3.5 inches of rainfall was recorded last Thursday, according to the weather service, making it the single wettest May day in Chicago since 1871. Another 3.11 inches of rain fell Sunday, making it the 5th wettest May day.

On Monday, the rainfall caused extensive flooding in Chicago, spilling water into the city’s Riverwalk and into the basement of the Willis Tower, causing a power outage and temporarily closing the building. A lakeshore flood advisory is set to expire 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for scattered showers and a high of 56 degrees, the weather service said.

Wednesday through Friday will remain dry and see temperatures in the 60s. There a chance of thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday, when temperatures could reach the 80s.