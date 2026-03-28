Palatine man charged in early morning business burglary

The Brief Police say a man broke into a Palatine business through a window and was caught on surveillance taking items. Officers arrested him three days later and identified him as a 25-year-old Palatine resident. He’s now charged with felony burglary and is being held until his March 31 court date.



A Palatine man is facing felony charges after police say he broke into a business in the early morning hours and stole items.

What we know:

Kevin Garcia, 25, of Palatine, has been charged with burglary and is being held pending his next court appearance.

Police say the burglary happened around 4:58 a.m. on Monday at a business in the 500 block of North Hicks Road. Investigators say Garcia got inside through a ground-floor window during non-business hours.

Kevin Garcia, 25. (Palatine Police Department)

Surveillance video later showed him inside the business removing items, according to police.

Authorities say the investigation led them to identify Garcia as the suspect.

He was located and taken into custody by Palatine police on Thursday.

What's next:

Garcia appeared in court on Friday, where a judge ordered him held in custody.

He’s due back in court Tuesday at the Cook County courthouse in Rolling Meadows.