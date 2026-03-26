Chicago men arrested minutes after 67-year-old fatally shot near United Center, police say

The Brief Two Chicago men are charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 67-year-old man. Police say the suspects were arrested minutes after the shooting on the same block. The victim was identified as Jerry Lewis.



A 67-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in the Near West Side, and two suspects were arrested minutes later, Chicago police said.

What we know:

Nassie Mason, 28, and Erving Harris, 31, were taken into custody around 12:50 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Madison Street, near the United Center.

Nassie Mason and Erving Harris | CPD

Police said the two men approached 67-year-old Jerry Lewis on the street just minutes earlier, pulled out handguns and opened fire. Lewis was struck in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

Mason and Harris are each charged with first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting and whether the victim knew the suspects.

What's next:

Both Mason and Harris are due in court for a detention hearing on Friday.