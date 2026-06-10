Chicago severe weather timeline: Tornadoes, large hail threaten Wednesday, Thursday

The Brief Dangerous heat will push heat index values near 100 degrees across Chicagoland today. Severe thunderstorms capable of damaging winds, hail, flooding and tornadoes are possible this afternoon through Thursday evening. A stretch of quieter weather arrives Friday and Saturday before storm chances return Saturday night and again next week.



Dangerous heat and multiple rounds of severe weather are expected across Chicagoland today and Thursday before cooler, calmer conditions arrive for the weekend.

Severe Weather Wednesday in Chicago

The forecast:

Wednesday will be hot and humid, with afternoon highs reaching the upper 80s to low 90s. Combined with humidity, heat index values are expected to climb to around 100 degrees, creating potentially dangerous conditions for anyone spending extended time outdoors.

The heat will be followed by the threat of severe thunderstorms beginning this afternoon. Storms are expected to move into northern Illinois from the west between about 2 and 3 p.m., with strong to severe storms remaining possible through the evening and into the overnight hours.

The primary threat today will be damaging straight-line winds, with gusts potentially exceeding 75 mph. Large hail up to 1 inch in diameter is also possible. Tornadoes and localized flooding cannot be ruled out.

The most concerning period for severe weather today is expected from roughly 3 p.m. through the early overnight hours.

Severe Weather Thursday in Chicago

What's next:

Thursday could bring an even more significant severe weather threat to the Chicago area.

Storms may begin developing by late morning, with the risk increasing through the afternoon and evening. The most dangerous period is expected between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

There is the potential for strong tornadoes rated EF2 or higher, large hail exceeding 2 inches in diameter, damaging winds between 60 and 80 mph, and periods of heavy rain.

Weekend cooldown

Friday will be sunny with highs near 80. Saturday will be sunny again with highs in the mid 80s. There is a chance for rain and storms Saturday night.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s. The chance for storms is back on Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s.