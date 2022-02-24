Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 3:00 AM CST, LaSalle County
8
River Flood Warning
until MON 6:00 PM CST, Lake County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 AM CST, Porter County, Jasper County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 3:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST, Lake County, McHenry County, Kenosha County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 1:00 PM CST until FRI 7:00 AM CST, La Porte County
River Flood Advisory
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Grundy County, LaSalle County
River Flood Advisory
until SUN 6:00 AM CST, Newton County

Chicago snowstorm to get underway during evening commute

By
Published 
Weather Forecast
FOX 32 Chicago

Morning forecast for Chicagoland on Feb. 24th

FOX 32's Mike Caplan breaks down today's weather outlook.

CHICAGO - The last snowstorm of meteorological winter is on the way and will impact this evening’s commute and have at least some lingering impact tomorrow morning. 

We open with a few lake-effect flurries. Nothing to write home about.  

Temps are in the low to mid 20s and will rise into the upper 20s with a few peeks of sunshine today. 

Snow arrives from the southwest during the mid to late afternoon. Snow will likely be at its peak coverage and intensity between 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. 

It will be moving out of the area before the morning commute with the possible exception of some lake-effect light snow showers. 

Odds are there will be slowdowns as cleanup will be in progress if nothing else. Total snowfall will be between 2-5 inches with the heavier amounts likely close to the lake.  

Then, it’s smooth sailing heading into the first couple days of March. 

Over the weekend it looks mainly sunny with mid to upper 30s as a thaw begins. Low 40s are possible early next week.