Chicago snowstorm to get underway during evening commute

The last snowstorm of meteorological winter is on the way and will impact this evening’s commute and have at least some lingering impact tomorrow morning.

We open with a few lake-effect flurries. Nothing to write home about.

Temps are in the low to mid 20s and will rise into the upper 20s with a few peeks of sunshine today.

Snow arrives from the southwest during the mid to late afternoon. Snow will likely be at its peak coverage and intensity between 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

It will be moving out of the area before the morning commute with the possible exception of some lake-effect light snow showers.

Odds are there will be slowdowns as cleanup will be in progress if nothing else. Total snowfall will be between 2-5 inches with the heavier amounts likely close to the lake.

Then, it’s smooth sailing heading into the first couple days of March.

Over the weekend it looks mainly sunny with mid to upper 30s as a thaw begins. Low 40s are possible early next week.