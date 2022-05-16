Chicago temps level out for a mild spring day

It hasn’t been this cool since May 8th.

We are at 54 degrees at O’Hare as of this writing. While it won’t be hot today, it will end up warmer than normal.

Highs will reach the mid/upper 70s away from the lake shore. Lots of sunshine with a gusty NW wind developing.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 WEATHER APP

Tonight will be moonlit and cool with some 40s in the suburbs.

Tomorrow looks partly sunny with showers and maybe a rumble at night. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Wednesday opens with some lingering showers then dries out with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Advertisement

Thursday and Friday will be warm again with 80 degrees plus likely both days. We will need to watch for some storms Thursday night and again later Friday when there’s a chance of severe weather.