Chicago to be blessed with lovely weather this weekend

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
CHICAGO - We will have perfect weather through the weekend for outdoor activities with ample sun and low humidity. 

We're in for 80 degrees today and 82 degrees tomorrow. Expect mid 80s on Sunday. 

Monday presents the next chance for a thunderstorm as humidity and heat build up.  

Tuesday will be quiet before a surge in temperatures Wednesday when mid 90s look like a solid bet. 

There might be storms Thursday which would be followed by a bit of a break from the intense heat.