Chicago to be warm but windy Friday ahead of a cooler weekend

Friday we have partly sunny skies with highs on our way to about 50 degrees. It will be windy with gusts to 40-45 mph today into tomorrow.

A cold front will bring the chance for light rain tonight, sunshine is back by tomorrow. Tomorrow's high is at midnight in the upper 40s, by the afternoon we are looking at the upper 20s/low 30s.

Sunday we get mostly sunny skies with highs around 40 degrees. Monday is looking mostly cloudy with a chance for afternoon rain and highs in the low 40s.

The rain chance turns to an early Tuesday snow chance. Highs Tuesday will be around 40 degrees with mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday and Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 30s.