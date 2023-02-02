Chicago to brave harsh temperatures ahead of a weekend warm up

Much of Chicagoland, where there is not a lot of snow on the ground, will briefly rise above freezing today.

Then, a harsh blast of arctic air drills in here late this afternoon sending lows below zero for one more night.

A wind chill advisory will be in effect from 11 p.m. until 10 a.m. for the northern half of Chicagoland where wind chills could be -25 degrees or so.

Tomorrow’s highs will struggle into double digits, but that is it for "cold" in the forecast.

Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 30s then it’s 40 degrees and up starting Sunday through next week. There will be some light rain showers around Monday night and Tuesday morning then possibly Wednesday afternoon.