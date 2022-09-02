Chicago to feel the heat through Friday ahead of cooler holiday weekend

Friday will start with a few clouds mixing with the sun then finish a bit brighter.

Expect warm temps for early September again with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Saturday will feature a bit of drama in the afternoon when a cold front slides in from the north.

After highs reach the mid to upper 80s city and south, temperatures will nosedive behind a wind shift which will kick up choppy waves and dangerous swimming conditions through Sunday.

There's a small chance of a few showers or a storm with the front. Sunday will not be as warm with highs around 80 degrees away from the lake where it will be in the low to mid 70s.

Labor Day looks mostly sunny and mild with highs around 82 degrees.