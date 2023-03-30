Chicago to heat up to mid-50s today for Cubs opener

All things considered, the weather will be decent for a home baseball game in March.

Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs ranging from the low to mid 50s west and southwest of the city to the low to mid 40s at the ballpark and near the lake.

Tonight, temps will level off around 50° as winds pick up out of the south. Showers and storms will cross our area between roughly 2 a.m. to 5 a.m. That’s the first of likely three separate rounds of storms tomorrow.

Highs will warm into the mid 60s, the first time they have been above 60 degrees all year. That will help fuel additional storms in the afternoon but the main concern is between around 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. when a line of intense storms will move through our viewing area. Damaging wind gusts, large hail and tornadoes are all possible locally.

After those storms depart, strong winds will lock in through early Saturday. There could be a wind advisory for this.

Much colder air drills in and some light snow is likely Saturday morning. Highs will only be in the low to mid 40s.