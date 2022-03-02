Chicago to reach 50 degrees Wednesday ahead of overnight cold front

We’re up. We’re down. We’re back up. We’re back down.

Such is March.

Today, we open chilly but a front will cruise north and allow temps to climb into the 50s again, making it three days in a row.

The last time we strung together three 50-degree days together was Dec. 14-16.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 WEATHER APP

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy and a sprinkle can’t be ruled out.

Tomorrow, winter pays a visit with a 20-degree temperature drop. A flurry is possible but accumulating snowfall is not likely.

Friday, the next warmup begins with low 40s on tap under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday will be the warmest day of the year so far with 60+ on the way. Showers hold off until after dark. A rumble of thunder is possible.

Sunday won’t be quite as mild but I think mid 50s are attainable.

The next storm system is in sight though, bringing some rain late Sunday night followed by a shot of colder air.

Advertisement

Once that hits, snow will be a threat early next week. The rest of next week will feature much cooler temps than what we’ve had lately.