Chicago weather: We aren't quite done with the rain yet, but the warmth sticks around

Scattered showers continue Thursday night and Friday.

Heavy downpours are possible, especially over the west and southwest suburbs.

Temperatures will fall to the low 60s and then rebound into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees on Friday.

Showers end Friday in the late afternoon and early evening, and we'll finally enjoy some sunshine on Saturday!

There is a small chance of rain on Sunday and Monday, but most areas stay dry with partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-70s.