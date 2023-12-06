Chicago weather: Temps hover around 40 degrees ahead of weekend warmup

There has been basically no sunshine this entire month. There won’t be much today.

At least it looks dry today with highs around the normal for Dec. 6th—40 degrees. Tonight will be breezy with lows in the mid 30s as skies begin to clear.

Tomorrow will finally feature some sun and a nice warmup into the low 50s.

Friday will be even warmer with highs in the upper 50s. Rain moves in at night and showers are likely to continue Saturday as a strong storm system targets the Midwest. Highs on Saturday may still be in the low 50s.

There will likely be some snow mixing in with the rain Sunday but accumulations currently appear unlikely as there’s no truly "cold" air to work with. Temperatures turn downward toward normal early next week.