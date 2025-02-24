Chicago weather: 50s stick around, a few rain chances before weekend cooldown

The Brief Monday was the warmest day of 2025 so far, with highs soaring into the 50s across the Chicago area. Scattered showers will move in Monday evening but won’t impact travel, with temperatures staying above freezing. A midweek cooldown arrives Thursday, but highs will still be above normal for late February.



Chicagoans enjoyed a beautifully mild Monday, with highs reaching the 50s areawide, marking the warmest day of 2025 so far.

The unseasonably warm temperatures are set to stick around for a few more days.

What we know:

A round of scattered showers is expected to move in Monday evening, continuing into the night. However, with temperatures staying above freezing, no travel issues are anticipated. The rain should clear out before daybreak on Tuesday.

Tuesday will be another pleasant day, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 50s. However, another round of rain will move in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with clouds and showers lingering through Wednesday. Despite the rain, temperatures will still reach the lower 50s.

What's next:

A cooler air mass will arrive Thursday, bringing temperatures down but still keeping them above normal for this time of year. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s, compared to the late-February average of upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

By Friday, another warm-up is expected, with highs near 50 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

The weekend will turn cooler, with highs in the upper 30s both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday looks mostly cloudy, while sunshine returns Sunday.