Chicago weather: 80s on Thursday, Mother's Day looks cooler

The weather for the upcoming days in Chicago will bring a mix of conditions, with rain forecast over the weekend.

On Wednesday night, skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy, with lows in the low to mid-50s.

On Thursday, we will start with sunshine but more clouds will arrive in the afternoon and evening. Thursday will be warmer with highs soaring into the lower 80s.

On Friday, showers and storms are expected to arrive and some storms may bring gusty winds and heavy rain. Highs on Friday will be in the low 70s.

On Saturday, temperatures will rebound to the low to mid-70s, with a small chance of a few stray showers. There will still be some shower chances into the weekend, but Saturday looks mainly dry.

Rain showers are possible again on Sunday for Mother's Day, but it's hard to pinpoint a timeframe at this point. However, Sunday doesn't look like a complete washout. Temperatures will trend cooler, with highs only in the 60s.